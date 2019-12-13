Buhari Returns To Nigeria After ASWAN Forum In Egypt

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to Abuja, the nation’s capital after his trip to Egypt.

The President in Egypt attended the ASWAN Forum on Peace and Sustainable Development in Africa.

The forum held on Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12.

Buhari on the side-line of the forum met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah el-Sisi and they both pledged to collaborate to eradicate the menace of terrorism in parts of Africa.

President Buhari noted that countries of the West African sub-region were already in close collaboration towards combating terrorism by setting up a Multinational Task Force.

He said since terrorism was a worldwide phenomenon, more collaborative efforts were needed to rein in the menace.

The Egyptian leader briefed his Nigerian counterpart on the efforts of his government on counter-terrorism, particularly on the Sinai and the borders with Libya.

He also reiterated his willingness to synergise with the Nigerian government on all fronts to conquer the “evil of terrorism”.