Edo Govt Bans All Political Rallies, Demonstrations

Edo State government on Friday announced that a ban has been placed on all political rallies and demonstration in the state.

This announcement is coming barely 24 hours after a protest by some youths who set up bonfires at some strategic locations in the capital city, Benin, leading to increased political tensions.

The Government of Edo State in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the decision to place the ban was important following alleged plans by some mischief-makers to organise an unauthorised political rally in Benin City.

According to him, the rally is capable of leading to a breakdown of public peace and also a danger to the persons and property of Edo citizens.

“The event of yesterday, 12th December, 2019, were a scary prelude to the absolute mayhem which these irresponsible activities would generate if left unchecked.

“In defiance of the clear and publicised instruction of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), calling off the proposed rally owing to the security implications, these desperate persons are presently shopping around for alternative venues to carry out their incendiary activities.

“The primary purpose of Government is the protection of life and property. Consequently, the government of Edo State has placed a total and complete ban on all political rallies, demonstrations and/or procession in any part of Edo State,” the statement read in part.

The state government therefore directed all security agencies to deal firmly with all persons who act in breach of this directive.

The also urged parents and guardians to advise their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used as “cannon-fodder in aid of misguided political ambition and ego of people, whose own children reside and school abroad.”

The statement concluded that all property owners used for activities in breach of this order shall have their right of occupancy immediately revoked and forfeited to the state government.

Political Tension

Decision of the Edo State government to ban all political rallies in the state comes barely 24 hours after a protest by some groups against a proposed political rally in the state.

There was palpable tension in the city of Benin the capital of Edo state as some youths put up bonfires at some locations in the city

The bonfires are most visible along the Benin airport roads which lead in and out of the city.

The youths chanted political songs and the tension from all indications are about the planned welcome rally for Osagie Ize-Iyamu who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ize-Iyamu is scheduled to be received by the National Chairman of the APC and Former Governor Adams Oshiomhole who has been in a political rift with his successor Governor Godwin Obaseki.