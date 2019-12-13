Turkish Airlines Escapes Suspension Of Licence By NCAA

Turkish Airlines will not have their operating licence suspended by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as earlier speculated, but they have been warned to improve on their services.

The Acting Director-General of the NCAA, Abdullahi Sidi who confirmed this to Channels Television said the aviation authority is meeting with the airline’s management to push them to do the right thing.

The NCAA had earlier issued the airline a warning over its use of small aircraft in Nigeria as well as not bringing passengers into Nigeria with their checked-in luggage.

According to Sidi, suspending the airline’s license will cause a lot of hardship for many Nigerians who have booked flights on the carrier.

Nigerian travelers had complained about the airline’s poor services, leading the NCAA to issue Turkish airlines a suspension threat.