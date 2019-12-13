Turkish Airlines To Know Fate Over Suspension Of Operating Licence By NCAA

Turkish Airlines will know their fate regarding the suspension of their operating license by the Federal Government.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had earlier issued the airline a warning over its use of small aircraft, as well as not bringing passengers into Nigeria with their checked-in luggage.

According to a letter by the Acting Director-General, NCAA, Abdullahi Sidi, the incident has been going on for two weeks and become so bad that most recent Turkish Airlines’ flights arrived in Nigeria without more than 85 percent of passengers’ baggage on board.”

Channels Television gathered that the NCAA is to meet later today to take a decision on the airline’s operating license after it came into the country this morning with a bigger aircraft.