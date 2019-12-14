Advertisement

Coutinho Hits Hat-Trick As Bayern Rout Werder Bremen

Channels Television  
Updated December 14, 2019
Bayern Munich’s Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (2ndR) is congratulated after he scored a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Bayern Munich and Tottenham FC on December 11, 2019 in Munich, Germany. Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

 

Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrashed Werder Bremen 6-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, ending a run of back-to-back defeats in Germany. 

The Brazil international equalised in the 45th minute at the Allianz Arena before Robert Lewandowski put Bayern ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Coutinho added a third on the hour and Lewandowski bagged his league-leading 18th goal before Thomas Mueller made it 5-1.

Coutinho completed his hat-trick 12 minutes from time as Bayern moved back to within four points of leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, who travel to Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund closed to within two points of Gladbach following a 4-0 victory at Mainz, while second-placed RB Leipzig visit Fortuna Dusseldorf in Saturday’s late game.

AFP



More on Sports

‘We Play Too Safe’, Lampard Lashes Chelsea After Shock Loss

Norwich End Leicester’s Nine-Game Winning Streak

Real Sociedad Hold Barca To Draw Ahead Of El Clasico

Gosling Gives Bournemouth Shock Win Over Chelsea

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement