Group Demands Release Of Abducted Leah Sharibu Before Christmas

A religious group, Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC) has asked the Federal Government to ensure the release of abducted Dapchi schoolgirl in Yobe state, Leah Sharibu, before Christmas.

The group said the release of Ms. Sharibu will be the best gift they will receive during the Yuletide.

The request was made during a meeting of the association in Kaduna state which drew members from the 19 northern States and the Federal Capital Territory.

Convener of the meeting, Professor Adamu Baikie lamented that after failing to release Ms Sharibu along with her schoolmates who were kidnapped in their secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State, on February the 19th, 2018, nothing much has been heard about her whereabouts or even efforts being made by Security agencies to secure her release.

“Who is it that has not been saying that the government should do the needful? Maybe the government needs to be told what the needful is. The needful is to get this girl out, but they are the only ones who have the means to do so.

“We cannot but depend on divine protection and God answering our prayers. If we are in a position to do something, we would have done more than what we have done. The situation is not beyond us, but to execute what we can do is beyond us.

“We have not relented in praying for her and praying for justice to be done,” he added.

Also, a Christian leader from Borno state, Reverend Toma Ragijinya, while lamenting the devastating condition of residents of Internally Displaced Persons in the state as a result of the Boko Haram attacks, said the church will continue to pray and sustain advocacies that will compel responses from government for the release of Ms. Sharibu who has spent over one year in captivity.

“What I will appeal to the government is that they have the capacity to do more than that to release this young girl. So we appeal that before the end of this year, before Christmas, let Leah Sharibu be released.

“We are praying and appealing that all those in authority should make sure that this girl is released and all Nigerians will celebrate her release.”

The group also urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the deplorable roads across the country, which they pointed out also contribute to the spate of insecurity in the country.

They specifically urged the government to reactivate the old rail lines as an alternative means of transportation, instead of waiting when it will complete the new standard gauges that are capital intensive.