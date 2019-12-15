750 Families To Get Permanent Shelters In Borno

The Borno State Government has revealed its plans to provide permanent shelters for displaced persons in Bama and Konduga Local Councils of the state.

About 750 families are expected to benefit from the scheme.

According to the governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, the goal is to provide permanent shelters by remodelling the abandoned villages now in ruins.

Meanwhile, in combatting the hunger crisis, caused by the insecurity, the government says it has been distributing food and non-food items to the IDPs.

“In the past, we used to cultivate our farms but now we can’t, because of the problem of Boko Haram,” one of the displaced persons said.

“We can’t go into the bushes we can’t go as far as three kilometers. We need them (government) to help us and solve this Boko Haram problem.”

Details later…