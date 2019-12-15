UPDATED: Channels Television Emerges Best TV Station For The 13th Time

Channels Television has emerged winner of the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) for Best Television Station Of The Year for the 13th time, extending its record in that category.

The award-winning station bagged the honour which recognises media excellence in Nigeria on Sunday at a ceremony which held at the Muson Centre in Lagos.

Channels Television’s General Manager (Special Duties), Mr Steve Judo, led a team of staff members to the event to receive the award on behalf of the organisation.

Others in attendance include the Controller of Programmes, Mr Ambrose Okoh, and Channels TV Presenter, Gimba Umar.

Meanwhile, Channels Television’s political correspondent, Seun Okinbaloye, won the Television Programme Presenter of the Year.

The award is one of the numerous recognitions Channels Television has received in Nigeria and globally for its programming, with an audience of more than 20 million people within and outside the country.

READ ALSO: Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye Wins Television Programme Presenter Of The Year

Prior to the latest feat, Channels Television last won the Best Station of the Year in 2017.

This is in addition to claiming the prize in 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Elsewhere, TVC’s Mike Okwoche won the Television Newscaster of the Year.

In the print category, the Punch Newspaper beat the Guardian Newspaper and Daily Trust to win the Babatunde Jose Prize for the Newspaper of the Year.

But Abraham Ogbodo of the Guardian Newspaper bagged the Dele Giwa Prize for Editor of the Year, beating Nasir Abubakar of Daily Trust and the Punch’s Martin Ayankola.

In a similar development, a former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, as well as a marketing communications practitioner, Biodun Shobanjo, were recognised for a professional life dedicated to media excellence and service to the nation.

Earlier, the chairman of NMMA Panel of Assessors, Professor Ralph Akinfeleye, gave an assessment of the entries submitted.

He noted that there were higher entries compared to last year and stressed the need for thorough editing and quality control by editors.

Professor Akinfeleye decried that some of the entries submitted for various categories lacked depth, focus, concern, and news angle.

The awards were handed out in more than 51 categories, with a majority in the print category.

The event was well attended by dignitaries, as well as young and veteran media practitioners in the country.