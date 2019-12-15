I Would Rather Die Than Join APC – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has faulted the claims that he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain insisted that he remains a staunch member of the opposition party.

He described the report of his defection as “false and insulting,” adding that it was nothing but fake news.

Fani-Kayode, however, asked those sponsoring the report to bury their heads in shame, saying he would “rather die than” than join the APC.

He accused the ruling party of failing to protect the nation and its people, as well as faulted the government’s anti-corruption war.

“I am committed to opposing the APC and those that are in their ranks for the rest of my natural life and I will never join them no matter what!” the PDP chieftain said.

He stressed that he stands for light and truth, saying there can’t be any union between light and darkness.

