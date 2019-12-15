Advertisement

Kano Govt To Integrate Almajiri Children Into Formal Basic Education

Channels Television  
Updated December 15, 2019

 

The Kano State Government says it has concluded plans to integrate the Almajiri children, who constitute the over 40% of school children in northern Nigeria, into formal basic education.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje said this at a three-day retreat organised over the weekend in Kaduna State, for members of the state executive council.

He decried the high rate of out of school children in Kano, while attributing it to an influx of children from other neighbouring states since the government’s declaration of free education.

He, however, reiterated that out of school children will continue to enjoy the free education policy of the state government from the primary to secondary school level.



