Turkish Airlines Promises To Upgrade Aircraft Amid Suspension From Nigeria

Turkish Airlines has made a pledge to commence the immediate freight of all leftover passengers’ baggage in Turkey to Nigeria.

The freighting which commenced on Friday last week is expected to continue until Tuesday, December 17.

This was confirmed by the General Manager of Public Relations at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr Sam Adurogboye, in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that Turkish Airlines made the pledge following a meeting between its management and the acting Director-General of NCAA, Captain Abdullahi Sidi.

“At the end of the meeting, the Airline’s executives pledged to commence immediately freight of all leftover passengers’ baggage in Turkey to Nigeria,” Adurogboye said.

He added, “According to them, this will be achieved by instantly upgrading the Boeing 737 – 800 being used and found inadequate to a larger Airbus A 330 and Boeing 737 – 900.

“The programme of clearance will be carried out from 13th to 17th December 2019.”

According to the NCAA’s spokesman, the aviation regulatory body expects strict compliance to the remedial programme.

NCAA also warned all operators to ensure Nigerians were not taken for granted by providing safe, secure and efficient service at all time.

Turkish Airlines is known for bringing Nigerian travellers into the country without their checked-in luggage.

Disturbed by the rate of reported cases, the NCAA in a letter dated December 11, 2019, suspended Turkish Airlines operations into Nigeria with effect from December 16, if the right size of aircraft was not deployed to the service of Nigerians at all airports in the country.