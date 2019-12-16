Advertisement

50 Bodies Unearthed From Mexican Mass Grave

Updated December 16, 2019
FILE PHOTO: Forensic experts prepare to work in the site where -up to now- 52 bags with human remains have been found in a common grave, in the community “El Zapote” in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, near Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on November 14, 2019. The experts have so far completed 12 bodies though the work of identification of the remains continues, the State Prosecutor reported. PHOTO: Ulises Ruiz / AFP

 

The bodies of at least 50 people have been unearthed from a mass grave at a farm outside Mexico’s western city of Guadalajara, local authorities said.

The grim site was discovered just over three weeks ago in Jalisco — a state hard-hit by violence linked to organized crime.

The local prosecutor’s office said Saturday 13 of the dead — 12 men and a woman — have been identified and the remains given to their families.

The process of identifying more of the victims and how they died will continue, it added.

A mass grave with 34 bodies was discovered in a suburb of Guadalajara on September 3, while another was found nearby in May with the remains of 30 people.

Nearly 2,500 murders were reported between January and November in Jalisco — where the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generacion cartel is based — state authorities have said.

AFP



