Airforce Fighter Jets Kill ISWAP Terrorists During Meeting

Some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have been killed during a raid by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole.

A statement by the Nigerian Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said that the insurgents convened to meet at their hideout in Kollaram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

“In continuation of Operation Rattle Snake, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters as they assembled for a meeting at their hideout in Kollaram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

“The operation was executed on 14 December 2019 following credible intelligence reports indicating that some of the ISWAP leaders had assembled for a meeting in one of 2 buildings at the centre of the settlement.”

He added that the jets dispatched to attack the location successfully killed the terrorists.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets dispatched by the ATF to attack the location scored accurate hits on the target building completely obliterating it and killing its terrorists’ occupants.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”