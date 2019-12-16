Alleged Money Laundering: Faisal Maina’s Trial Resumes In Abuja

The trial of Mr. Faisal Maina, son of the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, is currently ongoing at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The young Maina is standing trial for alleged money laundering and illegal possession of firearms.

The trial judge had admitted three statements made by Mr. Faisal to the EFFC as evidence, a letter to the EFFC by the DSS on the same matter and some CAC documents for 5 companies said to be linked to Mr. Maina.

He is standing trial alongside his father who is defending charges of money laundering, operating fictitious accounts and other fraudulent activities.

More to follow…