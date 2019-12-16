Buhari Lauds MNJTF Troops In Insurgency War

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended soldiers of the Operation Lafiya Dole, and their Chadian counterparts fighting at the Lake Chad axis.

The Minister of Defense Bashir Magashi, a retired general, on Sunday, conveyed the president’s message at the Headquarters of Sector 3, Monguno in Borno State.

He was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and the Air Chief, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar and other top-ranking officials of the Nigerian armed forces.

The Chadian army is part of the Multinational Joint Task Force, fighting alongside Niger, Cameroon, and Benin to support the Nigerian army in the counter-terrorism war.

“We are also aware of the sacrifices the Chadian soldiers are making and we hope the cooperation will continue.”

Even though the minister declined to grant an interview to journalists, his visit may not be unconnected with the recent phase of attacks allegedly carried out by ISWAP, the Boko Haram faction in the Lake Chad Basin.

“Muhammadu Buhari has asked me to convey his goodwill to all of you for your doggedness, resilience and hard work you’ve been putting in the northeast sector of our operations.

My purpose of coming here is to see all of you, discuss with your colleagues from Chad and see how we can improve our operational efficiency.”

Magashi while addressing the troops said he has been talking to Commanding Officers and assured that the troops’ welfare will be adequately taken care of.

“We have discussed at length with your officers they have told us your problems and everything that is needed for you to improve the conduct of this operation our prayer is that you continue with the good work you have been doing. And ensure that all that you’re doing will not be left unattended we will do our best to see that your welfare and motivation are well taken care of by the grace of God all of you will go back to your families and continue with your normal training in your career and the government and the people of Nigeria will never forget our heroes who have done us proud but have lost their lives,” Magashi told the troops.