Cars Torched Near US Embassy In Athens
Seven cars were burned near the US embassy in Athens on Monday, state agency ANA said. Nobody was hurt.
The pre-dawn arson attack is consistent with prior far-left acts.
Police found an empty plastic bottle on the scene, a few blocks behind the embassy, ANA said.
Greek far-left and anarchist groups often carry out arson attacks against foreign embassy and business targets in the country.
AFP
