Cars Torched Near US Embassy In Athens

Updated December 16, 2019
Seven cars were burned near the US embassy in Athens on Monday, state agency ANA said. Nobody was hurt.

The pre-dawn arson attack is consistent with prior far-left acts.

Police found an empty plastic bottle on the scene, a few blocks behind the embassy, ANA said.

Greek far-left and anarchist groups often carry out arson attacks against foreign embassy and business targets in the country.

