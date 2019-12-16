Advertisement
Full List Of Champions League Last 16 Draw
Here is the full list of the Champions League last 16 draw made on Monday:
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)
Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP)
Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)
Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)
Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Leipzig (GER)
Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)
— First legs to be played on February 18/19/25/26
— Second legs scheduled for March 10/11/17/18
