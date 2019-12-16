Advertisement

Full List Of Champions League Last 16 Draw

Updated December 16, 2019
The results are displayed on a screen at the end of the UEFA Champions League football cup round of 16 draw ceremony on December 16, 2019 in Nyon. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

 

Here is the full list of the Champions League last 16 draw made on Monday:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Leipzig (GER)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

— First legs to be played on February 18/19/25/26

— Second legs scheduled for March 10/11/17/18

AFP



