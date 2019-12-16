Maina’s Trial Resumes In Abuja  

The trial of the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina resumes today, with him defending charges of money laundering, operating fictitious accounts and other fraudulent activities.

Last week, his younger sister, Fatima Abdullahi, appeared before the court and distanced herself from accounts said to have been opened by Maina using her name.

Fatima, a civil servant based in Kaduna, told the court that she and Maina share the same parents while giving evidence behind a screen where her face was only seen by the judge.

She told the court that she has never heard of a company Called Common Input and Investment Nigeria Limited and that it was the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that told her of a company account registered in her name where huge sums of money have been withdrawn.

The witness also denied knowledge of shares bought in her name in the companies.

Meanwhile, Maina’s son, Faisal, who is also facing trial for alleged money laundering, and operation of an illegal account has been moved from the EFCC custody to Kuje prison based on the request by his lawyer.

The court had earlier granted him bail in the sum of N60 million.