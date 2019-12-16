PHOTOS: Miss Nigeria Inspires The Internet After Frenzied Celebrations

On Saturday, three contestants remained on stage at the Miss 2019 beauty pageant.

The three contestants were Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh, and Miss Brazil, Elis Coelho.

However, when the winner, Miss Jamaica, was announced, it was the frenzied celebrations of Miss Nigeria that stole the Internet’s heart.

One Twitter user, Marianne Sunshine, posted: “In 2020 when your friend starts a new business, podcast, therapy, anything that enhances their life, be her Miss Nigeria.”

Another user on Instagram had this to say:

In 2020 when your friend starts a new business, podcast, therapy, anything that enhances their life. Be her Miss Nigeria. 🇳🇬🇳🇬❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/h6hPEhV7oB — Marianne Sunshine (@MissMSunshine_) December 14, 2019

Another Instagram user was also full of praise:

Douglas had emerged as the winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty pageant in October.

Here are some photos of Miss Nigeria from the global pageant: