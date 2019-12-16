Restructuring: Financially Weaker States Should Be Helped, Says Amaechi

The Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says any restructuring plan for Nigeria must include provisions to help financially weaker states to survive and perform basic responsibilities.

According to him, that way, possible fears about the survival abilities of states will be eliminated.

Read Also: Senate Will Approve Buhari’s $29.96bn Loan Request, Says Lawan

“For me, I prefer to copy the kind of restructuring we saw in Germany, which provides the basic line,” the minister who was a guest on Channels Television’s Newsnight said.

“If no state can raise up to N5million per month to pay their salaries, then all of us including the Federal Government will contribute money for that state.

“Which means, you can devolve power and revenue but if no state can raise that kind of money to sustain itself then both the Federal Government and all other states must come together to put money to enable that state to survive.