Sowore: FG Will Not Take Unilateral Decision – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, stated on Monday that the Federal Government will not make unilateral decisions with respect to the release of Omoyele Sowore from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Mr Malami in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations mister Umar Gwandu said that the government is guided by extant laws and tradition of the law in handling legal matters and related litigations.

According to Mr Gwandu, the Minister was responding to a media report on the claim that Mr Femi Falana sent a letter to the AGF requesting for the release of Mister Sowore.

“When parties submit their issues for determination to a court of law, they lack exclusivity of decision over such issues without recourse to the court,” he said.

Malami said “we remain guided by the established tradition and will not take the unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law,” he reaffirmed.