Advertisement

Ancelotti Set To Join Everton

Solomon Elusoji  
Updated December 17, 2019
In this file photo taken on December 10, 2019 Napoli’s Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match Napoli vs Genk at the San Paolo stadium in Naples. Tiziana FABI / AFP

 

Former Bayern Munich and Chelsea Manager, Carlo Ancelotti is set to join English Premier League outfit, Everton.

According to Sky Sports, Ancelotti is expected to be confirmed as Everton’s new permanent manager on Thursday or Friday.

If confirmed, his first game in charge will be against Arsenal who potentially will also have a new boss in Mikel Arteta.

Ancelotti, 60, was immediately linked with Everton after he was sacked as Napoli manager last week.

During a stint in England between 2009 until 2011 with Chelsea, Ancelotti won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Community Shield. He has also lifted three Champions League trophies over the course of his managerial career.

 

 



More on Sports

Joshua Hopeful Of Better Unification Showdown With Fury Than Wilder

FIFA Files Court Claims To Retrieve $2m From Platini

Man United Lucky To Have ‘Special Talent’ Greenwood, Says Maguire

Top 30 Player Involved In Tennis Betting Scandal – Reports

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement