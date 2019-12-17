Ancelotti Set To Join Everton

Former Bayern Munich and Chelsea Manager, Carlo Ancelotti is set to join English Premier League outfit, Everton.

According to Sky Sports, Ancelotti is expected to be confirmed as Everton’s new permanent manager on Thursday or Friday.

If confirmed, his first game in charge will be against Arsenal who potentially will also have a new boss in Mikel Arteta.

Ancelotti, 60, was immediately linked with Everton after he was sacked as Napoli manager last week.

During a stint in England between 2009 until 2011 with Chelsea, Ancelotti won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Community Shield. He has also lifted three Champions League trophies over the course of his managerial career.