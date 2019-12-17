Court Summons AGF, DSS Boss Over Sowore’s Rearrest

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to appear before it over the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #Revolution Now movement.

Justice Inyang Ekwo who issued the summon on Tuesday also ordered the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, to appear alongside the AGF.

He ordered the minister and the DSS boss to appear before the court to show cause why Sowore should not be released on bail, pending when they would file a charge against him if there was any.

The judge issued the summon following an application filed by Mr Sowore to challenge his rearrest and continued detention by the DSS.

Sowore was rearrested on December 6, within the premises of the Federal High Court Abuja, barely a few hours of coming out of four-month custody at the DSS.

However, in an exparte application dated December 15 and filed by his lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, he is challenging his continued detention by the Federal Government.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, Justice Ekwo noted that he has seen all processes filed by the applicant and adjourned the case until December 23, 2019, for hearing.

The judge, in addition, ordered the service of both the court processes and order on the respondents.

Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, are standing trial on a 16-count bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering amongst other charges.

They have since pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of N100 million and N30 million respectively.

The DSS had refused to release them on bail even after they met their bail application, forcing Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu to issue a 24-hour order for their release.

Sowore was, however, rearrested on December 6 shortly after he was released on bail by the DSS over a yet to be disclosed offence.