Doctors Threaten To Go On Strike Over Murder Of OAU Professor

Members of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Osun State on Tuesday threatened to go on strike in reaction to the murder of Professor Jerome Elusiyan of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, by gunmen.

The Chairman of the NMA in Osun State, Dr. Edward Komolafe, issued the threat during a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital.

Dr. Komolafe who condemned the murder called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to act decisively to apprehend and prosecute the killers.

Failure to do that, he warned, would cause the doctors to go on strike, on Thursday.

The NMA state chairman also called on the IGP to order the police to conclude their report on the incident, as it was delaying the performance of an autopsy on the deceased.

The murdered professor was a pediatrician and Chairman, Medical Advisory council, OAU. He was killed on Friday, last week, along the Benin/Ekpoma road.

His death further illustrates what the doctors say is the security threat and welfare challenges that they contend with.

These challenges, according to them, are major reasons why some medical practitioners relocate abroad to practice their professions.