‘Happy Birthday To My Incorruptible GMB’ – Aisha Buhari Celebrates Husband

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday celebrated her husband with sweet words on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

The First Lady took to her social media handles – Twitter and Instagram – to pen the emotional message to her husband.

“Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB,” Aisha said in her post which appears to be throwing sarcasm at those who now refer to the President as “general.”

She used GMB – General Muhammadu Buhari – instead of PMB – President Muhammadu Buhari.

This, however, got the reaction of many who wondered why the President’s wife choose to refer to him as a ‘General.’

See Aisha Buhari’s post below…