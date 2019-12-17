Advertisement
‘Happy Birthday To My Incorruptible GMB’ – Aisha Buhari Celebrates Husband
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday celebrated her husband with sweet words on the occasion of his 77th birthday.
The First Lady took to her social media handles – Twitter and Instagram – to pen the emotional message to her husband.
READ ALSO: Tributes As President Buhari Celebrates 77th Birthday
“Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB,” Aisha said in her post which appears to be throwing sarcasm at those who now refer to the President as “general.”
She used GMB – General Muhammadu Buhari – instead of PMB – President Muhammadu Buhari.
This, however, got the reaction of many who wondered why the President’s wife choose to refer to him as a ‘General.’
See Aisha Buhari’s post below…
Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB.
I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation .
Long Live GMB
Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria ! pic.twitter.com/t0fKZqlUuP
— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) December 16, 2019
More on Local
Advertisement