Photos: Police Parade Suspected Exotic Car Thieves, 70 Others

A suspect who rents out anti-tracking devices to criminals who steal exotic cars has been arrested by the police.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the suspect procured four anti-tracking devices and gives a network of criminals, was apprehended a pre-Christmas mop-up operation by a team of Intelligence Report Unit and Special Tactical Squad.

Other suspected criminals paraded include; fake online shoppers, kidnappers, drug dealers, ATM Card thieves, and others.

Some of the items recovered from them include nine AK 47 rifles, two vehicles, one motorcycle, 18 phones, 18 television sets and 4000 packets of Tramadol.

