Tributes As President Buhari Celebrates 77th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari turned 77 on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, remaining Nigeria’s oldest civilian leader in power.

Born in 1942, he took over office first as a Major-General, and became Nigeria’s head of state in 1983, under the Supreme Military Council at age 41.

He ventured into full politics and after three attempts; he became Nigeria’s fourth democratically elected President in 2015 since the fourth republic in 1999 and won re-election in 2019.

Happy Birthday MY incorruptible GMB – Aisha Buhari

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, took to her twitter to celebrate her husband, describing him as “MY incorruptible GMB”.

“Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB; I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation. Long Live GMB Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria!”

Families, governors, cabinet ministers and well-wishers also made remarks to President Buhari.

Governor Yahaya Bello

“On behalf of the government and the good People of Kogi State, I wish to rejoice with Your Excellency on the occasion of your 77th Birthday celebrations.”

Governor Samuel Ortom

“On behalf of the government and people of Benue State, felicitates with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 77th birthday.”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

“As you continue to serve our nation with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, I thank Almighty God for granting you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment. Happy Birthday Mr. President! #PMBAt77”

Northern Governor’s Forum

“The Northern Governors forum has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as he marks his 77th birthday (17th December 2019).

“In a congratulatory message, Chairman of Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong said President Buhari has demonstrated unparalleled leadership, patriotism, integrity, sacrifice, and courage in bringing genuine change to Nigeria.”

Bashir Ahmad

“It’s PMB’s 77th birthday, today. Muhammadu Buhari was born on December 17th, 1942 in Daura, Katsina State, he studied largely in Katsina, took his military training in Kaduna as well as in Great Britain, India, and the United States. #PMBAt77”

Tolu Ogunlesi

Happy Birthday Mr President! This morning the President’s personal aides and a few close friends paid him a visit at home. #PMBAt77

Hadiza Bala Usman

Happy birthday Mr President @MBuhari. Wishing you continued wisdom, strength and Allah’s blessings #PMBAt77

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

#PMBAt77 . Happy birthday @MBuhari. May almighty Allah continue to guard and guide you as you lead our dear nation.

Garba Shehu

Birthday wishes to our boss, Muhammadu Buhari, President Federal Republic of Nigeria. Praying for long life and good health; more years of service to the nation.

