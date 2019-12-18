Advertisement
APC Appoints Lawan To Head 10-Member National Reconciliation Committee
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has been appointed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to lead a high-powered 10-member National Reconciliation Committee.
Senator Lawan, according to a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, will be joined by: “First (Interim) APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande (Vice-Chairman); Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase.
Other members of the committee are, “Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; Sen. Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki; Senator Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak; Senator Binta Garba and Senator John Enoh (Secretary).
“The committee will be addressing grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party.”
He added that the date of inauguration will be made known to the committee members in due course.
