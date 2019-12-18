Buhari Swears In Ngige’s Wife, Eight Others As Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore-in nine permanent secretaries to their ministries.

One of them is Evelyn Ngige, wife of the Minister of Labour and Employment.

The new permanent secretaries were appointed from across the six geopolitical zones. They include:

Mr Hassan Musa

Mr Aliyu Ahmed

Mrs Olusola Idowu

Mr David Andrew

Mr Umar Tijanni

Dr Nasir Gwarzo

Mr Nebeolisa Anako

Mr Tope Fashedemi

Mrs Evelyn Ngige (wife to the Minister of Labour and Employment)

The permanent secretaries while taking their oaths of office were advised not to allow personal interests overshadow the responsibilities which they are assigned.

President Buhari presided over the ceremonies earlier before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.