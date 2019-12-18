Minimum Wage: Organised Labour Calls Off Warning Strike In Ogun

The organised labour in Ogun state has called off its proposed warning strike, scheduled to hold between Thursday, 19th and Friday, 20th of December, 2019.

The decision was arrived at after a meeting between the State Government and representatives of the labour unions in the state.

Both parties resolved to commence formal negotiations on the new minimum wage consequential adjustment of salaries.

Commending the government on its decision to start negotiation on the new minimum wage the chairman of Trade Union Congress Olubunmi Fajobi said it was a step in the right direction.

Fajobi said that the meeting was an all-encompassing meeting aimed at addressing all outstanding issues in the service, with emphasis on the constitution of the negotiating committee.

The chairman called on civil and public servants in the state to return back to their respective duty posts as the proposed warning strike would no longer hold.

Since negotiation is starting on Friday it was natural for the organized labour to call off the strike in the spirit of collective bargaining”, he said.

“No need for it again, absolutely no, because we have commenced discussion and in the spirit of collective bargaining; it is just natural that both sides will sheath the sword.”

“It is on this basis, that the announced warning strike will not go ahead. Our colleagues in public service should go about their normal duties. Each and every one of them should just ensure they return to their desk, continue their duties and they are assured that the organized labour is up and doing to address all issues in the service, particularly the new minimum wage,” he concluded.

Responding on behalf of the state government, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi said that the Dapo Abiodun-led government was poised to ensuring that the welfare of workers continued to be on the front burner.

“We’ll look into it”, he said.

He called on the organized labour to nominate a team from their side, so as to ensure the commencement of negotiations on Friday.

The secretary to the state government added that issues on welfare matters and other issues between the state government and the organized labour would be looked into.

He promised that the state government would continue to show commitment to the welfare of workers.

Talabi while tasking the organized labour to come up with the names of members of the organized labour that would make up the negotiating committee, charged prospective members of the negotiating committee to have the maturity of mind and also ensure that they are not rigid.