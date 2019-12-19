INTERPOL Hands Adoke Over To EFCC

A former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Mohammed Adoke, has been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

International police organisation, INTERPOL handed over Mr Adoke to the anti-graft agency on Thursday at its office in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

INTERPOL explained that it did not arrest Adoke but rather acted on the request of the EFCC to pick him at the airport.

The former AGF was, thereafter, taken into custody by the EFCC for his alleged involvement in the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI.

The former AGF is facing charges bordering on alleged abuse of office and money laundering with respect to the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI filed against him and four others by the EFCC on behalf of the Nigerian Government.

The administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo had revoked the OPL 245, which the late General Sani Abacha granted Mr Dan Etete who was his Petroleum Minister, and reassigned it to Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company.

Malabu Oil and Gas was, however, said to have reclaimed the oil block in 2006 through the court while Shell rejected and challenged the decision.

The EFCC claimed that fraudulent settlement and resolution ensued, allowing Shell and Eni to buy the oil block from Malabu in the sum of $1.1billion.

Investigations into the deal, according to the anti-graft agency, revealed crimes that bordered on conspiracy, forgery of bank documents, bribery, corruption and money laundering to the tune of over $1.2 billion.