Buhari Orders NDDC Re-Composition After Forensic Audit
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organisation.
This was disclosed on Thursday, in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.
He added that the President has also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed.
He added that the supervision of the Commission will remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.
President Buhari also tweeted to announce the re-composition. See his tweet below.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 19, 2019
