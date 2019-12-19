FIFA Ranking: Nigeria Ends Decade On A High

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have ended the year with their highest world ranking in the last decade, FIFA rankings reveal.

According to data released by the football governing body on Thursday, the Eagles ended the year in the 31st position.

The last time Nigeria finished a year higher was in 2009, when the team was 22nd in the world.

However, with a total of 1493 points, the Super Eagles remained third in Africa, behind Senegal and Tunisia.

This year, the team finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt, losing to eventual winners Algeria in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Belgium finished as the number one football team in the world for the second successive year.

World champions France and Brazil were second and third respectively, while England and Uruguay completed the top five.