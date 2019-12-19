Ishaku Asks Corps Members To Maximise Acquired Skills

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has implored corps members serving in the state to utilise the entrepreneurial skills acquired during their three weeks orientation course to grow the state’s economy.

Ishaku who was the special guest of honour at the closing ceremony of the Batch C stream 2 orientation course of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Thursday advised them to be employers of labour.

He urged them not to underutilise the entrepreneurial skills acquired during their three weeks orientation course to grow the state’s economy.

Represented by the state’s Head of Service, Suzy Nathan, the governor also assured the corps members of their safety and welfare.

He asked them to go about their lawful duties without fear and be good ambassadors of the NYSC.

In her address, the State NYSC coordinator, Florence Yaakugh, disclosed that out of the 1,100 corps members posted to the state for the Batch C, stream 2 orientation course, only 941 arrived and were duly registered.

On the entrepreneurial skills acquired, Yaakugh advised the corps members to explore the necessary resources in their area of expertise for the economic development of the state.

Some of the corps members interviewed by Channels Television expressed divergent views on what the state’s economy holds for them.