JAMB Delists 133 UTME CBT Centres For ‘Aiding’ Malpractice

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accused some operators of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres used for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) of aiding examination malpractices in their respective centres.

The Registrar of the examination body, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, made the allegation on Thursday during a meeting with CBT centres operators, technical advisors, service providers and other stakeholders in Zaria, Kaduna State

He decried that in trying to cover up their illegal activities, such centre operators always tamper with Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras mounted at their centres during examinations.

Professor Oloyede disclosed that 133 of such CBT centres have been delisted by JAMB for committing various examination malpractices.

He, thereafter, explained some of the steps being taken by the examination body to curtail such unprofessional conduct.

According to Professor Oloyede, JAMB has resolved to collaborate with the Computer Professional Council of Nigeria to monitor the conduct of its forthcoming UTME at various centres across the country.

He, therefore, handed down a warning at the meeting that any operator found wanting would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The JAMB registrar noted that the collaboration with the Computer Council was Uto get them pay particular attention to the CCTV cameras during the UTME to avoid being tampered with.

The added that the measure has become imperative because of the way and manner operators tamper with the cameras mounted in the various designated CBT centres in order to cheat.

Professor Oloyede noted that although stamping out examination malpractices was a herculean task, the board was poised at reducing sharp practices of any form during UTME to its barest minimum.

Among the speakers at the meeting was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Sadiq Abubakar.

Professor Abubakar commended JAMB for instilling due process and transparency in the conduct of UTME across the country.

He was confident that such a step would not only curb examination malpractices but also ensure that university students acquire sound education.