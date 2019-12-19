Advertisement

Lebanese President Plans To Appoint Hezbollah-Backed Diab as PM

Updated December 19, 2019
Lebanese President Michel Aoun will name Hezbollah-backed Hassan Diab as the protest-hit country’s prime minister, the presidency said Thursday, ending nearly two months of political wrangling.

“After binding parliamentary consultations… the president has summoned… Hassan Diab to appoint him to form a government,” the presidency said in a statement after the twice-delayed talks ended on Thursday.

