Oyegun Declares Support For Obaseki’s Second Term

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr John Odigie-Oyegun has declared support for the second term bid of the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking at a meeting of Edo State Indigenes in Abuja on Thursday, Oyegun asked those who are against the governor’s ambition to have a re-think.

According to him, Obaseki has been able to do some of the things previous governors were unable to do for the benefit of the people.

The APC chieftain noted that since Obaseki assumed office in 2016, his administration has initiated people-oriented policies that reflect the dreams and aspiration of the founding fathers of the state.

“Mr Governor, you are standing for dignity. Mr Governor, you are standing for the truth. Mr Governor, you are standing for the type of Nigerian nation that we preached in 2015. A nation that will change ethically, morally, a nation that will know truth from falsehood, a nation that is ready to defend what is right at all times.

“Given the way you became governor, given the role that you are playing today, given the kind of example that you are showing to Nigerians, people should be ready to fight for the truth. They don’t know how difficult it is to reconcile a man who has truth with a man who wants to compromise those principles at all cost.

“So it is our prayer that courage will not fail you. That the people of your state will stand by you and to assure you that we will stand by you,” he stated.