Six Killed In Plateau Mining Pit, Buhari Mourns

Tragedy struck at Zawan Community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State as six persons died and some injured while excavating mineral resources from a mining pit that collapsed on them.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gabriel Ubah, confirmed to Channels Television on Thursday that the incident occurred two days ago.

He explained that several artisanal miners were on the site with over 20 people trapped in the pit that collapsed, although the injured victims have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The state government, in a statement, commiserated with families of the deceased and described the incident as unfortunate.

It, thereafter, direct the state Ministry of Minerals Development to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic incident for proper action to be taken.

The state Ministry of Health was also directed to give the injured adequate attention wherever they were receiving medical attention.

On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with families of the victims as well as the people and government of Plateau State over the sad incident.

He called for greater compliance with mining best practices going forward and urged medical personnel to give the injured victims the best attention while wishing them quick recovery.

In a stamen by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, the President prayed that the almighty God would accept the souls of the departed and comfort their loved ones.