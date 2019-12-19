Advertisement

Trump Impeached On ‘Made-Up’ Grounds – Putin

Channels Television  
Updated December 19, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 19, 2019. Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

 

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the impeachment of Donald Trump was based on “made-up” grounds, adding he did not believe it marked the end of the US president.

“It still needs to go through the Senate, where the Republicans have a majority,” Putin said after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power. “And it is hardly likely that they are going to push out of office a representative of their own party, on grounds that are absolutely made-up,” he added.

 

AFP



More on World News

Trump’s Impeachment Is ‘Internal US Issue,’ Says Ukraine

Algeria Swears In New President Despite Protests

Allow Russia Compete Despite Doping Ban, Putin Says

Ozil Removed From PES Game In China After Making Critical Comments

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement