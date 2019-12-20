FG To Digitalize Import Exemption Certificates

The Federal Government has said that it will begin automation of all import exemption certificates in a bid to stop revenue losses.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had granted the approval for a gateway platform under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to manage a portal in charge of issuance of import duty exemption certificates.

This according to the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Dikwa, will help speed up the process of approvals and standardization.

He added that the Ministry decided to key into the Federal Government’s top agendas of economic growth fight corruption and provide security.

“The continuous incidence of revenue losses due to manual processing of applications, incidence of multiple use of approvals, delay in processing applications, indiscriminate allocations and subjectivity in the approval process has remained a major constraint in the monitoring, evaluation and standardizing the process of granting waivers and certificates.

“In order to address these challenges, the ministry has keyed into the priority programmes of this administration which is to grow the economy, protect lives and properties in line with the constitution and fight corruption. To support this initiative, we embark on reforming the processes; this involves re-engineering the processes from the application to issuance and validations by the Nigeria Customs Service.”