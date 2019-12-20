Fulfil Your Campaign Promises, Buhari Tells APC Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to focus on fulfilling their campaign promises to the people of their states.

He gave the charge in a statement on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

The President congratulated the governors on their Supreme Court victories, after what he called “your patient legal battles to defend your mandates.”

“I am pleased and proud that you have successfully concluded your legal battles, and now is the time to concentrate fully on fulfilling your campaign promises after the distractions caused by the litigations,” he said.

READ ALSO: Man Climbs Mast To Commit Suicide, Seeks TB Joshua’s Intervention

President Buhari was happy that one of the great things about democracy was that it gives the aggrieved avenues for redress through the courts.

He, therefore, commended the governors for using the opportunity to defend their mandates following the March 9 polls.

The President advised the governors not to see their challengers as enemies, saying they were only exercising their democratic rights by going to the courts to seek redress.

He also reminded the APC governors that there are still challenges ahead and asked them to brace up.

“With the legal battle now over, it is my hope that you won’t rest on your oars,” he said.

President Buhari added, “You should work ever harder to deliver good governance in the next remaining four years of your tenure.

“I wish you God’s guidance, more wisdom and good health in the performance of your exalted responsibilities.”