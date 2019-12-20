Advertisement

NAF Destroys ISWAP’s Logistics Camp In Borno  

Channels Television  
Updated December 20, 2019
A screen grab from the video showing the Nigeria Air Force strikes on the Lake Chad green fringes in Borno. Credit: NAF

 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed some logistics facilities belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the northern part of Borno State.

In a statement issued by the NAF Public Relations Officer, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the operation was made possible following strikes embarked by the Air Task Force.

According to him, the strikes were carried out on December 16 at Bakare, an island settlement within the green fringes of the Lake Chad.

He explained that the target locations went up in flames due to the impact of the strikes, stressing that the military had set up operation rattlesnake, to neutralize pre-designated insurgent camps and logistics facilities and provide air support for ground troops.



