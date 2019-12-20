NDDC Committee Uncovers $34m Power Equipment Abandoned At Nigerian Ports

Following the presidential endorsement, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Interim Management Committee (IMC) says it has discovered power station components worth $34 million abandoned at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in Rivers State since 2017.

The details of the discovery were provided by the NDDC’s acting executive director of projects, Cairo Ojougboh, in a statement on Thursday.

According to Doctor Ojougboh, the IMC led by himself and the executive director of finance and administration had received a report on the NDDC cargo and quickly visited the NPA to see the abandoned equipment, meant for NDDC sub-stations at Ekparagwa and Ikot Epkene in Akwa Ibom State.

During the inspection, Ojougboh observed that the new board whose reconstitution was ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari would have continued the same pattern of maladministration by it, predecessors.

“It is very unfortunate that since this equipment was imported in 2017, no commission official, no MD of the NDDC have ever come to look at it. A project we know is about $35million; this is where it ended up. But the IMC complete it,” he said.

The Head of Marketing Department Ports and Terminal Operations, Adaku Ugochukwu also lamented that the equipment was simply occupying space at the port and no NDDC officials went to see it since 2017.