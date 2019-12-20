PHOTOS: Excited Ibadan Residents Celebrate Seyi Makinde After Supreme Court Victory

Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital stood still on Thursday to welcome Governor Seyi Makinde back to the state following his victory at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Governor Makinde was received at the Ibadan airport by his cabinet members, party loyalists and excited residents of the state.

Others troop out to the streets in celebration and welcomed the governor who in return waved at them as he drove around the town in an open van and danced to music from a music band.

Makinde while addressing the crowd described the verdict as a confirmation of the will of the people and validation of the mandate given to him.

He promised that he will not deviate from the path to fulfilling his campaign promises to lift Oyo state out if poverty into prosperity.

See photos below…