Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Impregnating Daughter

The Ogun state police command has arrested a 42-year-old man Taofeek Oyeyemi for allegedly impregnating his 16-year-old biological daughter.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the victim who reported at Ewekoro police station that her daughter was impregnated by her father who also took her to a quack medical practitioner for abortion.

“She explained further that since the abortion was carried out, the victim has been bleeding.

“On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ewekoro Division Superintendent of Police, Rotimi Jeje detailed his men to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested.”

The suspect who is said to have 17 children from different women on interrogation, confessed to having slept with the victim severally which resulted in her pregnancy. In order for his secret not to be exposed, he decided to take the girl for abortion.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim’s mother has separated from the suspect years back and the victim has been living with her until about 6months ago when the suspect forcefully took the girl away from her mother.

“All efforts made by the mother to take custody of her daughter proved abortive. It was when the mother came to visit her daughter that she discovered the great atrocity committed by the suspect against her daughter.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has directed that the suspect be transferred to Anti-Human trafficking and child labour Unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.