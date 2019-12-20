Sanusi Accepts Appointment As Chairman Kano Council Of Chiefs

Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has accepted his appointment as Chairman Kano State Emirate Council of chiefs.

A letter addressed to the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and signed by the Emir’s Secretary Abba Yusuf confirmed Emir Sanusi’s acceptance of the appointment and requested further directives from the Governor on how to proceed.

“Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano, has not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Chief. His Highness accepted the appointment.

“In doing so, His Highness requests for further directives of His Excellency, the Governor.

“For clarity, these directives may include the appointment of other members of the council, the appointment of staff of the council, provision of accommodation for the Council Secretariat and other logistics, to make the Council operation,” the letter read in part.

Governor Ganduje had earlier given Emir Sanusi a two-day ultimatum to accept or reject his appointment as Chairman Kano Council of Chiefs.

The directive was contained in a letter dated December 19, and signed by Musa Bichi, Permanent Secretary for Special Duties, on behalf of the Secretary to Kano State Government.