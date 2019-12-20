Suspected Fraudster ‘Cooling Off’ In EFCC Custody For Impersonating Emefiele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspected fraudster for impersonating Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

In a statement on Friday, the anti-graft agency said the suspect, Onyebuchi Julius, “is currently cooling off in one of the detention facilities of the EFCC, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.”

Onyebuchi, a native of Ngor-Okpala in Imo State, is said to have claimed that he is into estate management.

READ ALSO: Man Climbs Mast To Commit Suicide, Seeks TB Joshua’s Intervention

According to the EFCC, the suspect confessed via verbal and written statements that he posed as the CBN Governor with an email account ‘[email protected]’ to defraud his victims.

He added that he defrauded an Arab national, Omar Es Sh Deeb, whom he said made payments to him through Western Union.

The suspect was also said to have confessed that he specialised in Business Email Compromise (BEC), and his modus operandi involved searching for email addresses via Google.

According to him, he sends convincing emails to his prospective victims and defrauds them as soon as they fall prey to whatever scam he had planned out.

The EFCC noted that Onyebuchi confessed to have benefited as much as N4.5million from his alleged criminality on the cyberspace.

It, however, stressed that the evidence gathered so far may prove otherwise as investigation was ongoing and responses were being awaited from some of the finance houses the suspect transacted with.