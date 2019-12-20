Advertisement

Yuletide: Yobe Places Ban On Sale, Use Of Fireworks

Channels Television  
Updated December 20, 2019

 

Yobe State Police Command on Friday announced that a ban has been placed on the sale and use of fireworks in the state.

In a statement signed by Abdulmalik Abdulhafeez, the Police spokesperson, for the Commissioner of Police, the prohibition which has been in existence before now will continue to be enforced.

“The Yobe State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that the prohibition on the sale and use of fireworks (e.g. knock-out) is still in force.

“Parents and guardians are advice to caution and restrain their wards from the use of fireworks before, during and after the yuletide season, and any bridge constitutes a criminal offence, and violators will face the wrath of the law. You are warned,” the statement read in part.

The Commissioner of Police also wished residents of the state complement of the season.



