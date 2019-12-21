9th Senate Is Prepared To Change Nigeria For The Better – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, says the 9th Senate is committed to making the country better for the benefit of its people.

He stated this during plenary on Friday shortly after the lawmakers passed a N278.3 billion budget for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 2020 fiscal year.

“This ninth Senate is prepared to change Nigeria for the better,” said Senator Lawan.

He added, “For passing the budget before the end of December, for the President to sign the budget before the end of December; definitely the Nigerian economy will see significant changes.”

According to the Senate President, the passage of the 2020 Budget by the National Assembly and its prompt assent by President Muhammadu Buhari would have a significant impact on the nation from January next year.

He also noted that the inflow of disbursed funds as a result of Nigeria’s return to the January – December budget cycle would see to the injection of resources by the government.

“This is something that was not available previously. We believe that the executive has a role to ensure that the 2020 budget is implemented fully as much as our resources can accommodate,” Lawan said.

On the FCT budget passed by the National Assembly, he stressed, “As the State Assembly of the FCT, we have discharged our responsibility. The next thing is for FCT to ensure that it implements the budget.”

The Senate President commended the Senate Committee on FCT for a job well done and urged it to be steadfast and ensure the implementation of the budget.