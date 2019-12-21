No Fuel Scarcity During Yuletide, DPR Assures

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured Nigerians that there wouldn’t be scarcity of petroleum products during the yuletide period.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting in Niger on Friday, the DPR Area Controller, Engineer Abdullahi Jankara said the agency is working round the clock to monitor the distribution of products.

“You can go home and sleep with two of your eyes closed. We are not foreseeing any scarcity of petroleum products this December. And DPR is on top of its work to ensure that all the products that come to Niger State are monitored to the last point they ought to be.

“So the idea of somebody nursing an idea that there will be scarcity, sleep with your two eyes closed because there will be nothing like that,” he said.

Speaking further, the DPR boss warned oil and gas marketers in the state to desist from compromising safety regulations.

According to him, marketers who go contrary to the warning will have their licences withdrawn to serve as a deterrent to others.

Jankara regretted that most products lost affect the revenue input of the agency, thus blaming it on the activities of some oil marketers.

He noted that the agency organised the stakeholders meeting to engage rather that punish them in order to keep them acquainted with the regulations in place.

Meanwhile, the Niger State government has reiterated its commitment to improve on the road infrastructure for the easy movement of petroleum products.

Sunday Kolo who represented Governor Abubakar Bello, stated this while reacting to complaints by marketers on the condition of roads in the state.

He however appealed to tanker drivers to cooperate with the government to make it possible.